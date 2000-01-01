4 Cherokees and counting Bought my first jeep in Canada in 2005...a nice 1994 2 door 4L Cherokee limited with snow tyres...she went anywhere and everywhere







Bought my first jeep in Canada in 2005...a nice 1994 2 door 4L Cherokee limited with snow tyres...she went anywhere and everywhereGot home in 2006 and just had to buy another jeep so i bought a 1996 4 door 4L Cherokee limited...put some big mud tyres on her and she went everywhereIn 2009 we(had a wife who liked the jeeps by now) upgraded to a 2004 Grand Cherokee Limited 4.7L...again put some nice big Geolanders on her and she went everywhere tooThen last year we upgraded again to a 2014 Grand 5.7L overland and again ive just put some new wheels and tyres, a nice ARB bar, custom plates and a bloody bright 16000 lumen light bar with loads more mods to come.. Last edited by soapy; 49 Minutes Ago at 12:43 AM .