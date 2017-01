New parts & consumables for XH/WH Merc diesel I have just posted a heap of NEW OEM (Merc & Mopar) gear for sale for Commanders & Grands in the for sale area. It includes new glow plugs, oil, air & fuel filter plus wheel speed sensors and much more.



I also remembered I have about 4 litres of the special Transfer case fluid- Mobifluid 242 as well.

Plus 10 litres of Pentrite HPR5 5W/40 fully synthetic engine oil.



http://www.ausjeepoffroad.com/forum/...22#post1600622 I have just posted a heap of NEW OEM (Merc & Mopar) gear for sale for Commanders & Grands in the for sale area. It includes new glow plugs, oil, air & fuel filter plus wheel speed sensors and much more.I also remembered I have about 4 litres of the special Transfer case fluid- Mobifluid 242 as well.Plus 10 litres of Pentrite HPR5 5W/40 fully synthetic engine oil. __________________

Enjoy life, just get out there and do it!