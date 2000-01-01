Jeep news for the start of 2017 The Insurance Institute for Highway Safetys new headlight test was pretty gnarly for small SUVsas in, none of the 21 tested earned a good rating, and the org said two-thirds of them rated poor (acceptable was the other option).



The testing procedure included using a special device to measure projection and glare from low beams. Those receiving a poor rating included the 16 Jeep Patriot, Renegade, and Wrangler.



FCA is handing out more than a billion dollarsbut not to you. Its going to the assembly plants in Ohio (Toledo plant) and Illinois (Belvidere plant), where Jeeps are made. Whats this new garbage? A Jeep slap is when you slap a person in your vehicle when another Jeep is seen on the road? Well stick with the famous Jeep wave to another Jeep driver, and do the same inside the Jeep too.



The next premium Jeep? There will be two of them: the future (say, 2019-ish) Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer. But theyll be built off the next-gen Grand Cherokee platform.



 Towing-productsmaker Curt Manufacturing snagged The Partnership and Ambassador awards from the 2016 AAM Group Vendor Showcase.



 Winch and rescue-equipmentcompany Mile Marker has been bought by a private equity firm called HRH Boca. Dont watch for Mile Marker to change its name, but do watch for more products to be developed.



 The first-ever National Off-Highway Vehicle Conservation Council (NOHVCC) Great Trails Workshop took place in May and June 2016 in Montana and Minnesota. Truck, ATV, and dirtbike clubs got together to talk trail issues and trail maintenance, among other things. More are being planned in other areas, so check out nohvcc.org for updates.



 The Association of Partners for Public Lands has a new name and website: Public Lands Alliance, at publiclandsalliance.org.



 4Wheel Parts has officially opened doors for its new retail store in Richmond, Virginia. Its the 75th 4Wheel Parts location.



 Dana donated $25,000 to the Toledo Jeep Fest that took place in August 2016.



 Bestop has bought lighting-expert Baja Designs.







Jeep Wrangler 75th Salute Concept

Jeep turned 75, so the Wrangler got a concept: the Wrangler 75th Salute, built on exactly the 75th anniversary of July 15, 1941, when the U.S. government picked Willys-Overland to build the Willys MB. This version is a two-door Sport sans B-pillars, plus olive drab paint, 16-inch steel rims, 32-inch non-directional military rubber, rear-mounted spare tire, low-back canvas seats, steel bumpers, and custom side mirrors. Less nod-to-heritage-y are the 3.6L Pentastar and six-speed manual trans.

No.1 Aussie Jeep Forum __________________No.1 Aussie Jeep Forum AusJeepOffroad Merchandise 10'000 Club midlifemate.com