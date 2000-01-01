The Insurance Institute for Highway Safetys new headlight test was pretty gnarly for small SUVsas in, none of the 21 tested earned a good rating, and the org said two-thirds of them rated poor (acceptable was the other option).
The testing procedure included using a special device to measure projection and glare from low beams. Those receiving a poor rating included the 16 Jeep Patriot, Renegade, and Wrangler.
FCA is handing out more than a billion dollarsbut not to you. Its going to the assembly plants in Ohio (Toledo plant) and Illinois (Belvidere plant), where Jeeps are made. Whats this new garbage? A Jeep slap is when you slap a person in your vehicle when another Jeep is seen on the road? Well stick with the famous Jeep wave to another Jeep driver, and do the same inside the Jeep too.
The next premium Jeep? There will be two of them: the future (say, 2019-ish) Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer. But theyll be built off the next-gen Grand Cherokee platform.
Towing-productsmaker Curt Manufacturing snagged The Partnership and Ambassador awards from the 2016 AAM Group Vendor Showcase.
Winch and rescue-equipmentcompany Mile Marker has been bought by a private equity firm called HRH Boca. Dont watch for Mile Marker to change its name, but do watch for more products to be developed.
The first-ever National Off-Highway Vehicle Conservation Council (NOHVCC) Great Trails Workshop took place in May and June 2016 in Montana and Minnesota. Truck, ATV, and dirtbike clubs got together to talk trail issues and trail maintenance, among other things. More are being planned in other areas, so check out nohvcc.org for updates.
The Association of Partners for Public Lands has a new name and website: Public Lands Alliance, at publiclandsalliance.org.
4Wheel Parts has officially opened doors for its new retail store in Richmond, Virginia. Its the 75th 4Wheel Parts location.
Dana donated $25,000 to the Toledo Jeep Fest that took place in August 2016.
Bestop has bought lighting-expert Baja Designs.
Jeep Wrangler 75th Salute Concept
Jeep turned 75, so the Wrangler got a concept: the Wrangler 75th Salute, built on exactly the 75th anniversary of July 15, 1941, when the U.S. government picked Willys-Overland to build the Willys MB. This version is a two-door Sport sans B-pillars, plus olive drab paint, 16-inch steel rims, 32-inch non-directional military rubber, rear-mounted spare tire, low-back canvas seats, steel bumpers, and custom side mirrors. Less nod-to-heritage-y are the 3.6L Pentastar and six-speed manual trans.