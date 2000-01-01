 Jeep news for the start of 2017 - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


Go Back   AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR > PORTAL > NEWS
Reload this Page Jeep news for the start of 2017


Portal Register Forums Trading Your Jeep New Garage Mark All Read

Post New Thread  Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread
  #1  
Old 54 Minutes Ago
Jimmyb's Avatar
Jimmyb  Jimmyb is offline
Head Honcho
  
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: Australia
Posts: 11,258
What Jeep do I drive?: XJ
Likes: 584
Liked 615 Times in 338 Posts
Check out my Ride(s)
Default Jeep news for the start of 2017

Jeeps 2018 Jeep WranglerThe Insurance Institute for Highway Safetys new headlight test was pretty gnarly for small SUVsas in, none of the 21 tested earned a good rating, and the org said two-thirds of them rated poor (acceptable was the other option).

The testing procedure included using a special device to measure projection and glare from low beams. Those receiving a poor rating included the 16 Jeep Patriot, Renegade, and Wrangler.

FCA is handing out more than a billion dollarsbut not to you. Its going to the assembly plants in Ohio (Toledo plant) and Illinois (Belvidere plant), where Jeeps are made. Whats this new garbage? A Jeep slap is when you slap a person in your vehicle when another Jeep is seen on the road? Well stick with the famous Jeep wave to another Jeep driver, and do the same inside the Jeep too.

The next premium Jeep? There will be two of them: the future (say, 2019-ish) Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer. But theyll be built off the next-gen Grand Cherokee platform.

 Towing-productsmaker Curt Manufacturing snagged The Partnership and Ambassador awards from the 2016 AAM Group Vendor Showcase.

 Winch and rescue-equipmentcompany Mile Marker has been bought by a private equity firm called HRH Boca. Dont watch for Mile Marker to change its name, but do watch for more products to be developed.

 The first-ever National Off-Highway Vehicle Conservation Council (NOHVCC) Great Trails Workshop took place in May and June 2016 in Montana and Minnesota. Truck, ATV, and dirtbike clubs got together to talk trail issues and trail maintenance, among other things. More are being planned in other areas, so check out nohvcc.org for updates.

 The Association of Partners for Public Lands has a new name and website: Public Lands Alliance, at publiclandsalliance.org.

 4Wheel Parts has officially opened doors for its new retail store in Richmond, Virginia. Its the 75th 4Wheel Parts location.

 Dana donated $25,000 to the Toledo Jeep Fest that took place in August 2016.

 Bestop has bought lighting-expert Baja Designs.



Jeep Wrangler 75th Salute Concept
Jeep turned 75, so the Wrangler got a concept: the Wrangler 75th Salute, built on exactly the 75th anniversary of July 15, 1941, when the U.S. government picked Willys-Overland to build the Willys MB. This version is a two-door Sport sans B-pillars, plus olive drab paint, 16-inch steel rims, 32-inch non-directional military rubber, rear-mounted spare tire, low-back canvas seats, steel bumpers, and custom side mirrors. Less nod-to-heritage-y are the 3.6L Pentastar and six-speed manual trans.

__________________
No.1 Aussie Jeep Forum AusJeepOffroad Merchandise 10'000 Club midlifemate.com

Sponsored Posts
Post New Thread  Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On




All times are GMT +10. The time now is 06:54 PM.


Contact Us - www.ausjeepoffroad.com - Archive - Top


AJOR does not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily the views of AJOR or any entity associated with AJOR, nor should any advice be substituted as technical advice replacing that of a mechanic. You agree, through your use of this service, that you will not use AJOR to post any material which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful, harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person's privacy, religious, political or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted material unless the copyright is owned by you or by AJOR. The owner, administrators and moderators of AJOR reserve the right to delete any message or members for any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless AJOR, the administrators, moderators, and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission of your message(s). The use of profile signatures to intentionally mislead or misdirect any member on this forum is not acceptable and may result in your account being suspended. Any trip that is organised through the AJOR forum is participated at your own risk. If you or your vehicle is damaged it is your responsibility, not that of the person that posted the thread, message or topic initiating the trip, nor the organisers of AJOR or moderators of any specific forum. This forum and associated website is the property of AJOR.



Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.

AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.
www.midlifemate.com wayalife.com jkwrangler.com ausjeepforum.com jk-forum.com canadianjeepoffroad.com
vB Ad Management by =RedTyger=