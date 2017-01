6 speed gearbox bad noise https://youtu.be/X4uw5dUULec



My 2008 CRD jk wrangler is making a bad noise in the gearbox. Started about 6 months ago but was told it was just normal from the single mass flywheel conversion I had installed. Recently had to install a new clutch slave as it failed and ever since then it seem to have gotten worse.



In the video link you can hear how it rattles pretty bad and also has a loud rattle while in neutral but goes away when the clutch is pushed in. Any ideas what the noise is?



