Whenever I accelerate I hear a Gurgling Noise, now ive noticed my turbo is pretty covered in oil and was wondering if maybe I have an intercooler leak?
Ive blanked off the egr so dont believe the oil is coming from there. I did notice there was oil in the top breather pipe that went into the egr as well.
It happens every time I accelerate, so if I do a tapping motion with my foot on the accelerator the same happens with the gurgling.
Ill try and record it but it only seems to happen under load not when stationary.
Any help would be great