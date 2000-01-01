Gurgling Noise Good Afternoon Guys and Happy New Year.



Whenever I accelerate I hear a Gurgling Noise, now ive noticed my turbo is pretty covered in oil and was wondering if maybe I have an intercooler leak?



Ive blanked off the egr so dont believe the oil is coming from there. I did notice there was oil in the top breather pipe that went into the egr as well.



It happens every time I accelerate, so if I do a tapping motion with my foot on the accelerator the same happens with the gurgling.



Ill try and record it but it only seems to happen under load not when stationary.



