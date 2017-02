Old Man Emu springs XJ ZJ Asking Price: 150 Condition: Used Location: Perth pair of old man emu front coils used in my XJ. Netted approximately 2.5" of lift, believe they were the ZJ V8 coils (2934).

Great ride quality, springs still in great condition. Only selling due to upgrading to a higher lift.



Was able to clear 31s comfortably with minimal trim. pair of old man emu front coils used in my XJ. Netted approximately 2.5" of lift, believe they were the ZJ V8 coils (2934).Great ride quality, springs still in great condition. Only selling due to upgrading to a higher lift.Was able to clear 31s comfortably with minimal trim.