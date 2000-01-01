Asking Price:
$1500
To Suit:
WK2 Jeep GC 2013 onwards
Size:
265/60 R18 Original Michellin Tyres & Jeep Wheels T
Condition:
As New - under 3000km
Location:
Gold Coast
AS NEW..... 4 x Genuine 18 inch rims/tyres & TPMS off a 2015 Jeep GC with
Michellin Latitude tyres 265/60R18 (original Jeep size)
Genuine Jeep TPMS fitted and centre caps
Just fit and go!
Have been using the 20s more, so these have just sat in the shed for most of the time
AS NEW Condition - rims and tyres
Less than 3000kms
Pick up Gold Coast or happy to meet your courier
Please Contact Sally via PM
Happy to provide more pics direct to your email if you are interested.