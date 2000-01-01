2015 Jeep GC 18 inch Wheels/Tyres & TPMS x 4 Asking Price: $1500 To Suit: WK2 Jeep GC 2013 onwards Size: 265/60 R18 Original Michellin Tyres & Jeep Wheels T Condition: As New - under 3000km Location: Gold Coast AS NEW..... 4 x Genuine 18 inch rims/tyres & TPMS off a 2015 Jeep GC with

Michellin Latitude tyres 265/60R18 (original Jeep size)

Genuine Jeep TPMS fitted and centre caps

Just fit and go!

Have been using the 20s more, so these have just sat in the shed for most of the time

AS NEW Condition - rims and tyres

Less than 3000kms

Pick up Gold Coast or happy to meet your courier

Please Contact Sally via PM

Happy to provide more pics direct to your email if you are interested.



