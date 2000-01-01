WJ 4.7 Starting Issue Well, this started when I couldn't intermittently start the Jeep a few months ago, it would usually be OK in the mornings, then one warm day after doing a bit of running around I couldn't start it, really slow to nothing crank speed. Auto sparky checked it out, said battery was a little weak, chucked a new one in and all has been good, until past couple of days where it has had the occasional slow crank, then today, bang, while I'm out, nothing when the key is turned, then a slow crank, then click from the starter solenoid. It started with a jump start from a diesel Pajero, thankfully.

Voltages check nice and high, sit around 12.8 while engine is off, although I can't get it to turn over again, and it won;t jump off the wifes little Grand Vitara (not enough amps), it wouldn't jump off this last time either. While running, the alt charges between 13.8 and 14V, I ran an extra cable from the alternator + to the battery + which helped with the slight voltage drop between the 2.

Am I thinking battery again, or the bloody starter? Thanks in advance, I really need it sorted by Monday.

