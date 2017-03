Wanted MT Classic rims To Suit: TJ/YJ/XJ/MJ Location: Melbourne SE Looking for a set of 4 or 5 mickey thompson classic / American Racing AR172 Baja rims, alloy or black, beadlocks or not.

They are for my YJ so XJ or TJ will also fit.

Stud pattern is 5 on 4.5" or 114.3 mm

Preferred size is 15 x 8 or 9 or more?

Backspace is 130mm minimum.

Tyres or no tyres? Tell me what you got.

Condition? Show me what you've got.

