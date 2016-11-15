 Suspension Lifts .. OK for some JGC models but apparently not for 2015 onward - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR

SBR Offroad
Find out how to advertise on Ausjeep?

Go Back   AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR > JEEP GARAGE > WK WK2 Grand Cherokee
Reload this Page Suspension Lifts .. OK for some JGC models but apparently not for 2015 onward


Portal Register Forums Trading Your Jeep New Garage Mark All Read

Post New Thread  Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread
  #1  
Old 1 Hour Ago
Tahlee's Avatar
Tahlee  Tahlee is offline
Established Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Monty Vic
Posts: 115
What Jeep do I drive?: WK
Likes: 9
Liked 10 Times in 8 Posts
Default Suspension Lifts .. OK for some JGC models but apparently not for 2015 onward
Came across this interesting article ....
https://practicalmotoring.com.au/car...-in-australia/

They say that because JGC are now classified as as MA (passenger vehicles), previously MC (offroad) like Toyota , etc. there are possible issues with insurance, tyres and suspension lifts.

The difference between MA and MC categories

The official definitions of MA and MC are:

4.3.1 PASSENGER CAR (MA) A passenger vehicle, not being an off-road passenger vehicle or a forward-control passenger vehicle, having up to 9 seating positions, including that of the driver.

4.3.3. OFF-ROAD PASSENGER VEHICLE (MC)


HavMC and MA categorised 4X4 vehicles in Australia (October 2016)

Note that the list is subject to change without notice, and that there may be older or newer variants of the same vehicle that are rated differently. You can look up the latest on this link:

http://rvcs-prodweb.dot.gov.au/pls/w....Notify_Search

MC categorised vehicles

Audi Q5
Bentley Bentayga
BMW X3
Holden Trailblazer
Infiniti QX80
Isuzu MU-X (also available in 2WD which is MA)
Jeep Wrangler
Land Rover Discovery
Land Rover Discovery Sport
Lexus LX570
Mazda CX-9 (also available in 2WD which is MA)
Mercedes-Benz G-Class
Nissan Dualis
Nissan Y62 Patrol
Mitsubishi Pajero
Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
Porsche Cayenne
Range Rover Sport
Range Rover
Ssangyong Rexton
Subaru Forester
Subaru Outback
Suzuki Jimny
Suzuki Grand Vitara (also available in 2WD)
Toyota FJ Cruiser
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Prado
Toyota LC200
Volvo XC60
Volvo XC70
Volvo XC90
VW Touraeg

Some surprises there. Lovely that Mazda made the CX-9 an MC, but it didnt really need to be. Same deal for Volvos. But pat on the back to Nissan and Subaru for their good work.

Notable MA vehicles

These vehicles are categorised MA but arguably should be MC because all have low range, for example, so are clearly offroad-focused (again, this is based off the most current certifications for the vehicles. Older models may have different categorisations):

Jeep Grand Cherokee (also available in 2WD)
Jeep Renegade Trailhawk (versions also available in 2WD, full offroad test here)
Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk (versions also available in 2WD)
Ford Everest (also available in 2WD, test here)
HAVAL H9 (full offroad test here)

Note: as we said above, this is for current versions only. For example, the Grand Cherokee used to be MC, but vehicles after January 2015 are MA. The old classification number for the Grand Cherokee MC was 34419 and that has been surrendered by Jeep.

Here is what the article says about lifts


3.3 Raising of Four Wheel Drive Vehicles  Alternative to VSB 14 Modification Code LS

In the case of raising the height of an offroad type 4WD of ADR Categor NA, NB1, MC or MD, and only in this case, the following two options apply as alternatives to meeting the requirements of Section LS of VSB 14.

(the options are 75mm total lift, tyres and suspension, or 1/3 of suspenction travel and restrictions on tyre diameter)

[ Source: VSI 8 Guide to Modifications for Motor Vehicles ]

UPDATE 15/11/16: To draw attention to this clause  this is of particular note as it clearly states MC vehicles may be lifted 75mm in Victoria. It does not say MA vehicles may be so lifted, so you cannot lift a MA vehicle as you would an MC.


So seems like if you lift a 2015 approved JGC you may find that the insurance companies and coppers may not like it.

Regards

Rob
__________________
White and Indigo Overland 3.6 ORAII Delivered 27 August 14

Sponsored Posts
Post New Thread  Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On




All times are GMT +10. The time now is 01:02 PM.


Contact Us - www.ausjeepoffroad.com - Archive - Top


AJOR does not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily the views of AJOR or any entity associated with AJOR, nor should any advice be substituted as technical advice replacing that of a mechanic. You agree, through your use of this service, that you will not use AJOR to post any material which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful, harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person's privacy, religious, political or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted material unless the copyright is owned by you or by AJOR. The owner, administrators and moderators of AJOR reserve the right to delete any message or members for any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless AJOR, the administrators, moderators, and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission of your message(s). The use of profile signatures to intentionally mislead or misdirect any member on this forum is not acceptable and may result in your account being suspended. Any trip that is organised through the AJOR forum is participated at your own risk. If you or your vehicle is damaged it is your responsibility, not that of the person that posted the thread, message or topic initiating the trip, nor the organisers of AJOR or moderators of any specific forum. This forum and associated website is the property of AJOR.



Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.

AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.
www.midlifemate.com wayalife.com jkwrangler.com ausjeepforum.com jk-forum.com canadianjeepoffroad.com
vB Ad Management by =RedTyger=