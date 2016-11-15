Came across this interesting article ....
They say that because JGC are now classified as as MA (passenger vehicles), previously MC (offroad) like Toyota , etc. there are possible issues with insurance, tyres and suspension lifts.
The difference between MA and MC categories
The official definitions of MA and MC are:
4.3.1 PASSENGER CAR (MA) A passenger vehicle, not being an off-road passenger vehicle
or a forward-control passenger vehicle, having up to 9 seating positions, including that of the driver.
4.3.3. OFF-ROAD PASSENGER VEHICLE (MC)
HavMC and MA categorised 4X4 vehicles in Australia (October 2016)
Note that the list is subject to change without notice, and that there may be older or newer variants of the same vehicle that are rated differently. You can look up the latest on this link:
MC categorised vehicles
Audi Q5
Bentley Bentayga
BMW X3
Holden Trailblazer
Infiniti QX80
Isuzu MU-X (also available in 2WD which is MA)
Jeep Wrangler
Land Rover Discovery
Land Rover Discovery Sport
Lexus LX570
Mazda CX-9 (also available in 2WD which is MA)
Mercedes-Benz G-Class
Nissan Dualis
Nissan Y62 Patrol
Mitsubishi Pajero
Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
Porsche Cayenne
Range Rover Sport
Range Rover
Ssangyong Rexton
Subaru Forester
Subaru Outback
Suzuki Jimny
Suzuki Grand Vitara (also available in 2WD)
Toyota FJ Cruiser
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Prado
Toyota LC200
Volvo XC60
Volvo XC70
Volvo XC90
VW Touraeg
Some surprises there. Lovely that Mazda made the CX-9 an MC, but it didnt really need to be. Same deal for Volvos. But pat on the back to Nissan and Subaru for their good work.
Notable MA vehicles
These vehicles are categorised MA but arguably should be MC because all have low range, for example, so are clearly offroad-focused (again, this is based off the most current certifications for the vehicles. Older models may have different categorisations):
Jeep Grand Cherokee (also available in 2WD)
Jeep Renegade Trailhawk (versions also available in 2WD, full offroad test here)
Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk (versions also available in 2WD)
Ford Everest (also available in 2WD, test here)
HAVAL H9 (full offroad test here)
Note: as we said above, this is for current versions only. For example, the Grand Cherokee used to be MC, but vehicles after January 2015 are MA. The old classification number for the Grand Cherokee MC was 34419 and that has been surrendered by Jeep.
Here is what the article says about lifts
3.3 Raising of Four Wheel Drive Vehicles Alternative to VSB 14 Modification Code LS
In the case of raising the height of an offroad type 4WD of ADR Categor NA, NB1, MC or MD, and only in this case, the following two options apply as alternatives to meeting the requirements of Section LS of VSB 14.
(the options are 75mm total lift, tyres and suspension, or 1/3 of suspenction travel and restrictions on tyre diameter)
[ Source: VSI 8 Guide to Modifications for Motor Vehicles ]
UPDATE 15/11/16: To draw attention to this clause this is of particular note as it clearly states MC vehicles may be lifted 75mm in Victoria. It does not say MA vehicles may be so lifted, so you cannot lift a MA vehicle as you would an MC.
So seems like if you lift a 2015 approved JGC you may find that the insurance companies and coppers may not like it.
