Suspension Lifts .. OK for some JGC models but apparently not for 2015 onward Came across this interesting article ....

https://practicalmotoring.com.au/car...-in-australia/



They say that because JGC are now classified as as MA (passenger vehicles), previously MC (offroad) like Toyota , etc. there are possible issues with insurance, tyres and suspension lifts.



The difference between MA and MC categories



The official definitions of MA and MC are:



4.3.1 PASSENGER CAR (MA) A passenger vehicle, not being an off-road passenger vehicle or a forward-control passenger vehicle, having up to 9 seating positions, including that of the driver.



4.3.3. OFF-ROAD PASSENGER VEHICLE (MC)





HavMC and MA categorised 4X4 vehicles in Australia (October 2016)



Note that the list is subject to change without notice, and that there may be older or newer variants of the same vehicle that are rated differently. You can look up the latest on this link:



http://rvcs-prodweb.dot.gov.au/pls/w....Notify_Search



MC categorised vehicles



Audi Q5

Bentley Bentayga

BMW X3

Holden Trailblazer

Infiniti QX80

Isuzu MU-X (also available in 2WD which is MA)

Jeep Wrangler

Land Rover Discovery

Land Rover Discovery Sport

Lexus LX570

Mazda CX-9 (also available in 2WD which is MA)

Mercedes-Benz G-Class

Nissan Dualis

Nissan Y62 Patrol

Mitsubishi Pajero

Mitsubishi Pajero Sport

Porsche Cayenne

Range Rover Sport

Range Rover

Ssangyong Rexton

Subaru Forester

Subaru Outback

Suzuki Jimny

Suzuki Grand Vitara (also available in 2WD)

Toyota FJ Cruiser

Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Prado

Toyota LC200

Volvo XC60

Volvo XC70

Volvo XC90

VW Touraeg



Some surprises there. Lovely that Mazda made the CX-9 an MC, but it didnt really need to be. Same deal for Volvos. But pat on the back to Nissan and Subaru for their good work.



Notable MA vehicles



These vehicles are categorised MA but arguably should be MC because all have low range, for example, so are clearly offroad-focused (again, this is based off the most current certifications for the vehicles. Older models may have different categorisations):



Jeep Grand Cherokee (also available in 2WD)

Jeep Renegade Trailhawk (versions also available in 2WD, full offroad test here)

Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk (versions also available in 2WD)

Ford Everest (also available in 2WD, test here)

HAVAL H9 (full offroad test here)



Note: as we said above, this is for current versions only. For example, the Grand Cherokee used to be MC, but vehicles after January 2015 are MA. The old classification number for the Grand Cherokee MC was 34419 and that has been surrendered by Jeep.



Here is what the article says about lifts





3.3 Raising of Four Wheel Drive Vehicles  Alternative to VSB 14 Modification Code LS



In the case of raising the height of an offroad type 4WD of ADR Categor NA, NB1, MC or MD, and only in this case, the following two options apply as alternatives to meeting the requirements of Section LS of VSB 14.



(the options are 75mm total lift, tyres and suspension, or 1/3 of suspenction travel and restrictions on tyre diameter)



[ Source: VSI 8 Guide to Modifications for Motor Vehicles ]



UPDATE 15/11/16: To draw attention to this clause  this is of particular note as it clearly states MC vehicles may be lifted 75mm in Victoria. It does not say MA vehicles may be so lifted, so you cannot lift a MA vehicle as you would an MC .





So seems like if you lift a 2015 approved JGC you may find that the insurance companies and coppers may not like it.



Regards



