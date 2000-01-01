Electrical help ... Please. Background:

I have a camper trailer with 2*105ah batteries. I have a ctek d250s in the camper trailer which, because I have a Jeep, has both the car and solar panels connected to the solar input via a "horn" relay. Also in the camper trailer is a VSR on the car side of things.





After our trip away...Been home 30 mins and check the voltage on the CT and it's 96.7%, which means the batteries are down 6.6 amp hours. ... 5hrs and 20 mins in the car and about 1hr and 30 mins before that packing and feeding kids ... since it was 100%. So almost 7hrs and the fridge would run 3 amps approx. So if the car wasn't charging the camper trailer batteries at all then I would more likely be down 15 - 20 amps.



Only thing I can think of is in the last 90 mins I was using the LEDs driving lights a lot and maybe there wasn't enough output for the isolator??? Any ideas?

TIA Background:I have a camper trailer with 2*105ah batteries. I have a ctek d250s in the camper trailer which, because I have a Jeep, has both the car and solar panels connected to the solar input via a "horn" relay. Also in the camper trailer is a VSR on the car side of things.After our trip away...Been home 30 mins and check the voltage on the CT and it's 96.7%, which means the batteries are down 6.6 amp hours. ... 5hrs and 20 mins in the car and about 1hr and 30 mins before that packing and feeding kids ... since it was 100%. So almost 7hrs and the fridge would run 3 amps approx. So if the car wasn't charging the camper trailer batteries at all then I would more likely be down 15 - 20 amps.Only thing I can think of is in the last 90 mins I was using the LEDs driving lights a lot and maybe there wasn't enough output for the isolator??? Any ideas?TIA