  #1  
Old 1 Hour Ago
GTiBren
Established Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2009
Posts: 154
What Jeep do I drive?: None
Likes: 10
Liked 14 Times in 7 Posts
Check out my Ride(s)
Electrical help ... Please.
Background:
I have a camper trailer with 2*105ah batteries. I have a ctek d250s in the camper trailer which, because I have a Jeep, has both the car and solar panels connected to the solar input via a "horn" relay. Also in the camper trailer is a VSR on the car side of things.


After our trip away...Been home 30 mins and check the voltage on the CT and it's 96.7%, which means the batteries are down 6.6 amp hours. ... 5hrs and 20 mins in the car and about 1hr and 30 mins before that packing and feeding kids ... since it was 100%. So almost 7hrs and the fridge would run 3 amps approx. So if the car wasn't charging the camper trailer batteries at all then I would more likely be down 15 - 20 amps.

Only thing I can think of is in the last 90 mins I was using the LEDs driving lights a lot and maybe there wasn't enough output for the isolator??? Any ideas?
TIA

  #2  
Old 1 Hour Ago
SnakeDoctor
CrawlerStar
  
Join Date: Feb 2011
Posts: 286
What Jeep do I drive?: None
Likes: 45
Liked 46 Times in 38 Posts
Check out my Ride(s)
Default
The only way you know exactly how many amp hours you have used is with a meter which actually counts them, how do you figure you are down 6.6 amp hours?

Do you know you actually got to 100% on your voltage gauge?

Sounds to me like a nothing problem just quietly.
MY15 GC CRDSTU lift, Mopar rock rails, underbody protection. Chief sump guard, hooks.
