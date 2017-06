Factory parking sensors with different head unit and amp. Guys, just a quick one,



If I was to upgrade the H/U with one of the OEM replacement units that has canbus, and I bypass the OEM amp, will I still hear the parking beeps through the sound system?



Cheers,



Rob. Guys, just a quick one,If I was to upgrade the H/U with one of the OEM replacement units that has canbus, and I bypass the OEM amp, will I still hear the parking beeps through the sound system?Cheers,Rob.