Do I need a 2nd battery in the WK2 for the infrequent use of a winch or should the stock battery cope? Normally i would just put one in just in case but with bullbar + winch + rock sliders + aux fuel tank + roof rack w/- pod + bash plate ... I have added a fair amount of weight to the rig already. Hi all,have a need for some wisdom from the masses...Do I need a 2nd battery in the WK2 for the infrequent use of a winch or should the stock battery cope? Normally i would just put one in just in case but with bullbar + winch + rock sliders + aux fuel tank + roof rack w/- pod + bash plate ... I have added a fair amount of weight to the rig already.