1999 XJ Cherokee Turbo Diesel Asking Price: $2000 unreg/$3000 registered Make: Jeep Model: XJ Diesel Year: 1999 Condition: Good Odometer KM: 162000 Rego State: QLD Great car, second owner. Paint and body good, no rust. Roof basket, tow bar, rear suspension air bags, excellent Yokohama Geolander AT tyres, bolt in rear seat (with compliance plate). Failed roadworthy on only two points, rear engine seal (only minor leak) and rear transmission. Can have repaired and roadworthy for extra cost or repair yourself and save. Engine and cooling system excellent, no oil required between services. __________________

Matt



XJ Diesel

Brisbane