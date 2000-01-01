Annoying Belt Squeal Annoying Belt Squeal .........Says it all

It started after I replaced the clutch fan I had to remove the power steering pump to do the clutch fan replacement and the squeal seems to be coming from that pulley

I have had the belt off several times checking the alignment I have sprayed it with water when it is running and the squeal goes away for a bit so I am pretty sure its not a pulley the belt isn't that old and looks in good condition I just cant figure it out!

Question......does the power steering pump have a alignment? as I just did all the bolts up tight again when I put it back on

It is driving me nuts I just cant seem to figure it out

Belt tension is fine you can only turn it to about half way

anyone got any ideas?

_____ooooo

/__l_l_,\____\,___

l_---l_l__l---[ ]llllll[ ]

