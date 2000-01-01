Brake Pads for WH Hi everyone,



I'm getting ready for a 3-4 week trip with the van up from Newcastle to Cairns and beyond, so looking for some improvements to do to the WH.



I want to improve braking when towing. I have what I believe to be OEM pads and rotors, and the pads are just rubbish, even when driving unloaded and pushing the Jeep hard I get fade.



I don't want to upgrade rotors, I have slotted rotors on 2 of my other cars and while I enjoy the "bite" they give, I don't enjoy the noise. So I am looking for upgraded pads to go with the OEM rotors.



Any suggestions from members would be appreciated.



Cheers,



Robert Hi everyone,I'm getting ready for a 3-4 week trip with the van up from Newcastle to Cairns and beyond, so looking for some improvements to do to the WH.I want to improve braking when towing. I have what I believe to be OEM pads and rotors, and the pads are just rubbish, even when driving unloaded and pushing the Jeep hard I get fade.I don't want to upgrade rotors, I have slotted rotors on 2 of my other cars and while I enjoy the "bite" they give, I don't enjoy the noise. So I am looking for upgraded pads to go with the OEM rotors.Any suggestions from members would be appreciated.Cheers,Robert