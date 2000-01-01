 Jeep JL Wrangler will keep classic hood style - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


Jeep JL Wrangler will keep classic hood style

<br /> Jeep JL Wrangler Leaked spy shotsOne of our spy photographers caught some FCA employees poking around under the hood of a 2018 Jeep Wrangler prototype.

They had the hood open wide, and because of that, we can catch a couple little details that tell us a bit more about the exterior styling of the Wrangler. Mainly that some of the Wrangler's signature hood details will remain for the new generation.

The first details we caught were the bolt holes in the hood at the base near the hinges. These show that, as with the previous model of Wrangler, the 2018 model will feature chunky, rugged-looking external hood hinges. We can also infer that if these hinges remain, the doors will likely have matching ones, and those will hopefully still be removable.

The second details we spotted were a bit more subtle. On the sides of the hood towards the leading edge, there are some indentations. Based on the positioning, and their small size, we believe these are the indentations for external tie-down latches for the hood, just like the old model. Actually, just like pretty much every Wrangler-style Jeep back to the military models used in World War II.

Based on a report last week from JL Wrangler Forums, we are expecting to see the fully revealed 2018 Jeep Wrangler and its classic hood details at this year's LA auto show. It is then expected to arrive at dealers in December with both V6 and four-cylinder engine offerings.





Share your thoughts below.

