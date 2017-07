Seen any pics of a stainless snorkel? Looking at fabbing a snorkel out of ss but haven't been able to find a single example online. I figure itll require two bends which may make it look a bit naf, but maybe not. I'll mock one out of pvc before going ahead but it'd be great to see a pic of a completed example. Hoping you guys have superior googling skills that I. Looking at fabbing a snorkel out of ss but haven't been able to find a single example online. I figure itll require two bends which may make it look a bit naf, but maybe not. I'll mock one out of pvc before going ahead but it'd be great to see a pic of a completed example. Hoping you guys have superior googling skills that I.