Hey guys,
The front power outlet never worked on my KJ, so I finally told mechanic, he said it was probably a fuse, but I checked the fuse several times.
So I picked it up from him and it was working, but nothing on the bill to say he replaced it.
Was using it with a spotlight recently and it shut down, which is pretty common with a spotty, so I looked to the fuse box, but it was still intact?
Don't live anywhere near that mechanic anymore, so cant ask him.
Any thoughts? Is there an in-line fuse as well or something?
Rear power jack has always worked, never blown.
Any help would be awesome, cheers lads.