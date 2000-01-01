Power outlet blown/fuse intact? Hey guys,



The front power outlet never worked on my KJ, so I finally told mechanic, he said it was probably a fuse, but I checked the fuse several times.

So I picked it up from him and it was working, but nothing on the bill to say he replaced it.



Was using it with a spotlight recently and it shut down, which is pretty common with a spotty, so I looked to the fuse box, but it was still intact?

Don't live anywhere near that mechanic anymore, so cant ask him.



Any thoughts? Is there an in-line fuse as well or something?

Rear power jack has always worked, never blown.









