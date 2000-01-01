Low gears not holding- Legal action? Hi all!



James. Hi all!My names James and I'm a new member and it sucks that my first post is going to be a negative one.I recently bought a 2013 4x4 WK2 (with adventure pack) from Essendon Jeep in Melbourne with the hopes of replacing my 2000 Nissan Pathfinder which has done an awesome job off road.Within minutes of taking it off road for the first time I realized that something was wrong with the car not holding low gears in low range. The car would rev itself and run away or simply change gears before even hitting the decent and therefore be in a too high gear to engine brake down hills.I have done quite a bit of 4x4ing in many types of 4x4s and never had this issue. I understand what hill decent is and also how it works (mixture of brake control and low range) but this is a supplementary function and shouldn't replace one of the basic functions of the low range transfer case.Long story short after taking it back to the dealer and spending two weeks talking with customer care consultants and escalating the issue I have been told that it is "normal". Which is funny because one of the care consultants has experience 4x4ing and was shocked when I told them the behavior of the vehicle. FCA refused to acknowledge that the manual even states to drive the vehicle in low gears in low range (see photo).The manual doesn't state that it is mandatory that the car is to have hill decent activated for hill decent nor does it say you can not use the vehicle like every other kind of 4x4 with low range engine braking.The HDC is a nice to have feature but not having the ability to hold low range gears is extremely frustrating on long descents,can be dangerous as it constantly locks wheels up on slippery surfaces, rides the brakes thereby prematurely wearing them out and also restricts you to only 8km/hr.I was told by the resolutions team member that no-one else will listen to my complaint and that if I have any further issues contact the dealer (which is funny because they wouldn't even escalate my issue to FCA unless I could show that I have been to the dealer first)The car doesn't do what it is advertised to do, and also what most people would assume it can do as a proper 4x4 vehicle with low range.-I plan to take legal action to force them to take back the car through a letter of demand and then ultimately through VCAT, has anyone else been down this path for this issue?-Are there other people that have encountered this issue and believe they have been mislead?Cheers,James.