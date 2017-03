Jeep's next Wrangler to look like current off-roader, fan site says The next-generation Jeep Wrangler, due out this fall, will be new from the wheels up, but if images posted on a Jeep fan forum this week are accurate, the 2018 model looks like little more than a face-lift.













