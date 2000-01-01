buying a jk advice/guidance hey guys, been stalking the forum for a month or so while i decide what i'm doing for my next car and decided i want a JKU- petrol as thats what the finances allow for.



have found a rubi manual with just on 200k for ~$15k, havent seen it yet as its in WA and im in VIC but planning on going early next week. its an 07 model and seems priced low. he did say that the front locker was flashing but not engaging but apart than that its all ok with service history to show for.



there are a few other JKUs that im looking at as well but i wanted to see what are the common things to look out for on the JKU. i'd like a rubi but happy with a sport as well as we do a fair bit of off roading.



