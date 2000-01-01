 buying a jk advice/guidance - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR

1 Hour Ago
rudic
Join Date: Jan 2017
buying a jk advice/guidance
hey guys, been stalking the forum for a month or so while i decide what i'm doing for my next car and decided i want a JKU- petrol as thats what the finances allow for.

have found a rubi manual with just on 200k for ~$15k, havent seen it yet as its in WA and im in VIC but planning on going early next week. its an 07 model and seems priced low. he did say that the front locker was flashing but not engaging but apart than that its all ok with service history to show for.

there are a few other JKUs that im looking at as well but i wanted to see what are the common things to look out for on the JKU. i'd like a rubi but happy with a sport as well as we do a fair bit of off roading.

cheers and thanks in advance for the advice!.

59 Minutes Ago
chunky_wrangler
chunky_wrangler  chunky_wrangler is offline
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: brisbane
always a risk with buying cars with higher kms that there will be issues. not sure on your budget max but everything post 2012 has newer interior and a few different things. just do your homework and work out the model you want. I have a unlimited on 35's and push it hard off-road with standard axles and touch wood I've been gentle enough and havent had any dramas now.
2012 JK 4 door, 3.5 AEV lift, AEV mags, 35" federal M/Ts, front arb winch bar, rear arb bar.
