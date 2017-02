Stickers on Jeeps Got a teraflex sticker with some of the parts I ordered the other day and I really liked the look of it so I threw it on the rear window.



Got a teraflex sticker with some of the parts I ordered the other day and I really liked the look of it so I threw it on the rear window.

Looks pretty good and I'm thinking about digging up my other ones I've received over the years and maybe throwing them on aswell.

What does everyone else have stuck on their Jeeps?

