buying new jeep and need advice please hi everyone, new and first post here. Would love to get some opinions from the jeep community before I buy a new wrangler.



I currently have a 2 door manual Jk 2011, go out bush a bit and absolutely love it but need to upgrade to a 4 door as I now have a kid and need some more space.



I wasn't sure whether to wait x amount of time till sometime next year and buy the magical JL but who knows when that will come out here.



This time I am thinking of going up and buying a Rubicon, but I have read that they only come out in auto? i have never driven the JKs auto and not sure how good it is. I would prefer manual but that is a compromise i may have to wear.



Can anyone recommend an option, and give some advice. Are the autos good? or is it better to get a 4 door sport manual and just get diff locks etc. I am looking forward to the pentastar V6 as my engine is the old version and am keen to see the difference.





