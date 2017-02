Front washer motor fail Hi Guys,

Anyone had the front wiper washer motor fail and what course of action did you take to fix?

Still waiting for local dealer Maddington Jeep to get back to me, two weeks now, could be last time I use.

Cheers,

Thommo,

2012 WK2, CRDSTU lift, ARB bar, Rhino platform tray, Brigstone AT's.