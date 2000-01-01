I have been using a simple dual battery isolator from ARB and that died last trip. Had it for 10 odd years so not bad. I still use lead acid batteries for both so don't know if it is worth the $300+ cost of the new Dc to DC chargers now a days? Only $44 for a voltage sensitive isolator that switches to both being charged after the main battery reads 13.2v.
I have noticed also that my 260w solar panel is not keeping up as well as it used to. Be about 6 years old now and maybe just loosing efficiency as still powering the exact same fridge and led light strip. One thought I had was to prolong its life is to get a better solar regulator for it. One of the MPPT type which would give 10-20% better output depending on conditions. Is a cheap Chinese one better though than the cheap PWM only type Chinese one that is already on there?
Otherwise looking at something that will do both things and known high quality from Redarc like this maybe. Plug unregulated solar power straight in.
Or the Ctec which works out a bit cheaper and the same setup I think.
