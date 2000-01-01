selling our 2008 jeep wrangler rubicon to fund a house purchase
-6 spd manual
-factory front and rear lockers
-arb bullbar
-warn 9500lb winch with 2 remotes
-gme uhf
-2 inch lift with rancho adjustable shocks
-double black offroad sway bar quick disconnects
-led headlights
-wilderness tiltable roofrack
-hi lift jack and rear mount
-4 traction boards
-new kings side and rear awnings
-snorkel
-long range fuel tank
-factory gps nav, dvd player
-shovel with roof mount
-50" led lightbar
buyer to obtain rwc should not need anything
open to serious offers, no swaps
pics on carsales ad, rego 1bf4qi
jamie 0415309895