2008 jeep wrangler rubicon Asking Price: 21900 Make: jeep Model: wrangler rubicon Year: 2008 Condition: good used Odometer KM: 145000 Rego State: vic selling our 2008 jeep wrangler rubicon to fund a house purchase



-6 spd manual

-factory front and rear lockers

-arb bullbar

-warn 9500lb winch with 2 remotes

-gme uhf

-2 inch lift with rancho adjustable shocks

-double black offroad sway bar quick disconnects

-led headlights

-wilderness tiltable roofrack

-hi lift jack and rear mount

-4 traction boards

-new kings side and rear awnings

-snorkel

-long range fuel tank

-factory gps nav, dvd player

-shovel with roof mount

-50" led lightbar



buyer to obtain rwc should not need anything



open to serious offers, no swaps



pics on carsales ad, rego 1bf4qi



