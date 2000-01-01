 2008 jeep wrangler rubicon - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR

Murchison Products
Find out how to advertise on Ausjeep?

Go Back   AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR > MARKET PLACE > 4~SALE > Vehicles Jeep and other
Reload this Page 2008 jeep wrangler rubicon


Portal Register Forums Trading Your Jeep New Garage Mark All Read

Post New Thread  Reply
 
Thread Tools
  #1  
Old 4 Minutes Ago
grandpa_spec's Avatar
grandpa_spec  grandpa_spec is online now
Full Flexer
  
Join Date: Jan 2010
Location: Endeavor hills
Age: 32
Posts: 517
What Jeep do I drive?: JK
Likes: 0
Liked 18 Times in 11 Posts
Default 2008 jeep wrangler rubicon
Asking Price: 21900
Make: jeep
Model: wrangler rubicon
Year: 2008
Condition: good used
Odometer KM: 145000
Rego State: vic
selling our 2008 jeep wrangler rubicon to fund a house purchase

-6 spd manual
-factory front and rear lockers
-arb bullbar
-warn 9500lb winch with 2 remotes
-gme uhf
-2 inch lift with rancho adjustable shocks
-double black offroad sway bar quick disconnects
-led headlights
-wilderness tiltable roofrack
-hi lift jack and rear mount
-4 traction boards
-new kings side and rear awnings
-snorkel
-long range fuel tank
-factory gps nav, dvd player
-shovel with roof mount
-50" led lightbar

buyer to obtain rwc should not need anything

open to serious offers, no swaps

pics on carsales ad, rego 1bf4qi

jamie 0415309895
Attached Thumbnails
jeepjk.jpg  
Last edited by grandpa_spec; 1 Minute Ago at 07:33 PM. Reason: ad picture

Sponsored Posts
Post New Thread  Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off




All times are GMT +10. The time now is 07:33 PM.


Contact Us - www.ausjeepoffroad.com - Archive - Top


AJOR does not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily the views of AJOR or any entity associated with AJOR, nor should any advice be substituted as technical advice replacing that of a mechanic. You agree, through your use of this service, that you will not use AJOR to post any material which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful, harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person's privacy, religious, political or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted material unless the copyright is owned by you or by AJOR. The owner, administrators and moderators of AJOR reserve the right to delete any message or members for any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless AJOR, the administrators, moderators, and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission of your message(s). The use of profile signatures to intentionally mislead or misdirect any member on this forum is not acceptable and may result in your account being suspended. Any trip that is organised through the AJOR forum is participated at your own risk. If you or your vehicle is damaged it is your responsibility, not that of the person that posted the thread, message or topic initiating the trip, nor the organisers of AJOR or moderators of any specific forum. This forum and associated website is the property of AJOR.



Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.

AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.
www.midlifemate.com wayalife.com jkwrangler.com ausjeepforum.com jk-forum.com canadianjeepoffroad.com
vB Ad Management by =RedTyger=