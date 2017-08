Genuine Mopar Jeep Wrangler Torx Tool Kit Asking Price: $50 Condition: New Location: Victoria This comes with all the tools to put on and remove your hardtop, softop, doors and windscreen on any 2 door and 4 door wranglers 2007-2017. Comes with T-30, T-40 and T-50 torx head along with ratchet etc



It also comes with fitting instructions too



Part number is Jeep Torx Tool Kit 82214166AB



This is brand new and never used. Comes in a very handy little case and can be stored anywhere This comes with all the tools to put on and remove your hardtop, softop, doors and windscreen on any 2 door and 4 door wranglers 2007-2017. Comes with T-30, T-40 and T-50 torx head along with ratchet etcIt also comes with fitting instructions tooPart number is Jeep Torx Tool Kit 82214166ABThis is brand new and never used. Comes in a very handy little case and can be stored anywhere Attached Thumbnails