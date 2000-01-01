Heater/AC Fan Hey guys.

Hey guys.

Wondering if any anyone has experienced the same issue I am having with my 2011 V6.The Heater/AC fan has been doing some strange things.The fan speed setting has been playing up lately.Firstly I noticed from speeds 1 to 3 were acting strange,the fan speed was surging which would cut out the recycled air and I noticed the AC light would occasionally flash off and back on.Auto and the higher speeds above 3 were fine but now all speeds are surging and mostly getting stuck on high speed regardless of the settings and also due to this my heater is not blowing hot air,only cold air full bore.Maybe a little gremlin is in there playing tricks on me.Anyway I hope to fix it soon as it is starting to cool down with winter coming.Thanks in advance.