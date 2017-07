Engine rev but clutch not slipping Hi has anyone had the situation of highway cruising applying accelerator and engine revving up to 4000rpm but Jeep not accelerating, pulled up and applied handbrake and foot on brake and stalled motor, so figured clutch isn't slipping..just got back from a sedate drive up the hills today using 4WD and it didn't falter ...it's 2.8 CRD 6 speed manual.....?? Hi has anyone had the situation of highway cruising applying accelerator and engine revving up to 4000rpm but Jeep not accelerating, pulled up and applied handbrake and foot on brake and stalled motor, so figured clutch isn't slipping..just got back from a sedate drive up the hills today using 4WD and it didn't falter ...it's 2.8 CRD 6 speed manual.....?? __________________

I typed what????? Last edited by dukeh1962; 1 Hour Ago at 02:05 PM .