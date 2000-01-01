WH CRD Grand Cherokee Price $10,000 firm

Selling my WH Grand, it is a 2007 CRD Laredo.

Has had new idler and tensioner pullies,

New accessories belt,

New LCA bushes,

New Dobinson MD coil springs

Catch can

Tow pack

Anderson plug at rear

Anderson plug in cargo area for second battery.

Serviced fastidiously - Transmission, transnfer case and diffs every 20,000klms, engine every 10,000klms.



Needs a $450 servo for the 4Lo to work (had it tested by Mercedes to ascertain if was TCM or servo). Other than that it drives well with no issues. Has not broke down on me since owning it. 180,000klms.



Quick sale as am travelling overseas in May.











