  #1  
Old 1 Hour Ago
Riddick's Avatar
Riddick  Riddick is offline
I just registered
  
Join Date: Feb 2017
Location: Sunraysia
Posts: 8
What Jeep do I drive?: KJ
Likes: 0
Liked 2 Times in 2 Posts
Check out my Ride(s)
Default Safty Recall
I have had my KJ Jeep now for I think a little over 2 weeks and all is good.
Then today I got a letter in the mail telling me about a recall on it.
Apparently there is a problem with the fuel tank and it could start to leak and then set itself alight.
But what I think is good is that this recall was done in 2015 and the old owners either didn't care about it or it has just been sitting in a shed for those 2 years until I swapped it for my ute.
As today I got another letter telling me that the Jeep is now fully in my name and I think this is how this came about as the VIN number hasn't been crossed off the list. And the bells must have rand once it was reinstated or something like that.
My wife called the people here about it and they had no idea about it but are going to do it as its a safety recall and it will take about 2 hours to get it done and to no cost to us.
Overall I do like how this has not been let slip through the cracks and they are keeping an eye out for you and you car.
So in she goes on Wednesday.
To have the Jeep is to get to places where I couldn't go before.

