If it is a waterpump, do I need to drain the system completely or will it only leak a little when I replace it? Thanks all Hi All,Just driven the jeep and the serpentine belt started screeching like mad!Now, I think its due replacing anyway but when I looked at the water pump side it was kicking up a fine mist of water from somewhere (water pump gone bad?)It was raining but not hard so cant believe the water got in there.Change belt and see what happens next?If it is a waterpump, do I need to drain the system completely or will it only leak a little when I replace it? Thanks all __________________

1999 XJ Cherokee Red Limited 2.5TD

120,000+ Miles