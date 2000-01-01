 WH Grand Cherokee 3.0 CRD Limp Mode - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


Default WH Grand Cherokee 3.0 CRD Limp Mode
My Jeep 2005 Grand Cherokee Laredo WH 3.0 Diesel intermittently goes into limp mode.
Initially the vehicle presented with DTC P0069/07e 8 and P0670/07e 8. Mechanic advised that Turbo Wastegate Actuator drawing 1.38 amps (spec 0.5). Turbo sent to Turbo Specialists and they measured Actuator drawing 2.61amps. New Turbo Charger installed. Also a new MAF sensor installed.

Vehicle drove okay for a few days and then started to go into limp mode again.

Mechanic scanned and DTC P0670  Glow Plug Control Module Circuit Open. Replaced the Glow Plug Relay.

Vehicle drove okay for a few days and then started to go into limp mode again.

I worked out the days when the vehicle was going into limp mode were the hot days on which I had the air conditioner operating. On the cooler days, when no air-conditioning operating, I didnt get the problem.

Typically the problem occurred when:
a) Left home with aircon operating but full engine power available. Stopped at shops (about an 8km drive). In shops for 10 to 15 minutes, start vehicle and its straight into limp mode. Stop vehicle, restart and full engine power is available again OR
b) Left home with aircon operating but full engine power available. Stop at traffic lights just as they turn red. Go to accelerate when lights turn green and engine is now in limp mode. Pull over, stop and restart, and full engine power available but then likely to go back to limp mode at next set of traffic lights.

This issue has cost me over $5,000 so far. Anybody out there had the same issue?

