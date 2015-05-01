July/Aug 2017

Editorial  July Aug 2017

I have really been enjoying publishing Dan Grecs travels in Africa and the adventure continues this issue. Travelling and living out of a Jeep, the great scenery and people and those exchanges he has on the border crossings are crazy. The articles just make me want to pack the Jeep and go somewhere. We have had subscribers renewing their subscription and checking they dont miss an issue as they have been following Dans fascinating story.



We are now into the second half of the year and there are more events ahead which are listed in the front of this issue. Mopar Sunday will be held on Sunday 23rd July and is a great day out. Many of the events are military Jeep vehicle orientated and are great events to attend. The last event listed for the year is Jeepfest on the 25th of November. So, there is plenty happening in the second half of 2017. I hope to see some of you out and about at a Jeep event.



Michael Bowen











