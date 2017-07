2009 JKU auto crd W Rubi Diffs Asking Price: 12k Make: Jeep Model: JKU Year: 2009 Condition: Blown motor Odometer KM: 141,000 Rego State: QLD 09 JKU CRD auto with Rubi Diffs.

2.5" Teraflexx lift

AEV Bonnet

Snorkel

Steel front and rear bars.

Dick Cepek Wheels and 34" Nitto's



Big end bearing gone on one cylinder, Crank will need to be resurfaced.



$12k ONO or possible trade for small compact of equal value.

The Mrs is driving the FSJ and its thirsty..

Happy to email pics



0437116079



