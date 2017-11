2012 GC front camera wiring kit for HU 430. I am sure this has been discussed before. Im looking to fit a front camera for offroad purposes. What wiring kit do I require to add additional camera support for the 430 Head unit?



Sent from my SM-A910F using Tapatalk I am sure this has been discussed before. Im looking to fit a front camera for offroad purposes. What wiring kit do I require to add additional camera support for the 430 Head unit?Sent from my SM-A910F using Tapatalk __________________

2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 3.6L v6, Mineral Grey.