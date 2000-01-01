Strange Vibration/grinding when Driving It seems that of the last few days that my 4.0L petrol has developed a bit of a dry grinding type of vibration when moving, especially at a constant speed. Anyone have any idea's please, it's not the brakes as soon as you touch them it stops then starts again when you take your foot off. It seems to be at city speeds more than highway speeds.

Need help with this as am in the middle of travelling around Australia at the moment towing a van, in south west WA at the moment.

Would low oil in transfer box cause this?

