2002 wj overland bilstein lift and extra's Asking Price: $1,200 Make: jeep Model: overland Year: 2002 Condition: good Odometer KM: 235,000 Rego State: qld Date Listed:

11/11/2017



Last Edited:

16/11/2017



Seller Type:

Private seller



Make:

Jeep



Model:

Grand Cherokee



Variant:

OVERLAND (4x4)



Body Type:

SUV



Year:

2002



Kilometres:

235000



Transmission:

Automatic



Drive Train:

4x4



Fuel Type:

Petrol - Unleaded



Air Conditioning:

Yes



Hi I have my 2002 WJ overland for sale. The motor is blowing smoke and rattling but still goes and can be driven onto a trailer. Extras include duel fuel, normal petrol and direct injection lpg with tank in spare wheel well, safari snorkel. 2" king spring lift with bilstein shocks, cooper all terrain tyres about 70% tread, roof basket, external led lights and a duel battery set up with isolator but the second battery is no longer there, I pulled the door trims off and they are in the back with the spare, 2 new air filters a new cabin filter. Pick up in wondai qld which is near kingaroy . No front bumper on the car, good parts car, also has factory rock sliders. Radiator not that old and gearbox had a professional rebuild a few years ago which cost 4K. tough dog steering dampener, slotted and drilled front rotors.

