Date Listed:
11/11/2017
Last Edited:
16/11/2017
Seller Type:
Private seller
Make:
Jeep
Model:
Grand Cherokee
Variant:
OVERLAND (4x4)
Body Type:
SUV
Year:
2002
Kilometres:
235000
Transmission:
Automatic
Drive Train:
4x4
Fuel Type:
Petrol - Unleaded
Air Conditioning:
Yes
Hi I have my 2002 WJ overland for sale. The motor is blowing smoke and rattling but still goes and can be driven onto a trailer. Extras include duel fuel, normal petrol and direct injection lpg with tank in spare wheel well, safari snorkel. 2" king spring lift with bilstein shocks, cooper all terrain tyres about 70% tread, roof basket, external led lights and a duel battery set up with isolator but the second battery is no longer there, I pulled the door trims off and they are in the back with the spare, 2 new air filters a new cabin filter. Pick up in wondai qld which is near kingaroy . No front bumper on the car, good parts car, also has factory rock sliders. Radiator not that old and gearbox had a professional rebuild a few years ago which cost 4K. tough dog steering dampener, slotted and drilled front rotors.
https://www.gumtree.com.au/s-ad/wond...and/1165353566