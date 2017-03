2002 Cherokee heater problems I'm having problems with the heater in my 2002 Cherokee.LTD ...I've had the radiator and heater flushed and still not working correctly....after a while it blows a moderately increased heat flow, but it's not what you'd call real heat.....the A/C is operating normally....I've also had the thermostat checked and it's o.k...it appears to have better airflow from the passenger side air vents than the drivers side.....any ideas would be good I'm having problems with the heater in my 2002 Cherokee.LTD ...I've had the radiator and heater flushed and still not working correctly....after a while it blows a moderately increased heat flow, but it's not what you'd call real heat.....the A/C is operating normally....I've also had the thermostat checked and it's o.k...it appears to have better airflow from the passenger side air vents than the drivers side.....any ideas would be good