Trans temp light Hi all



With all the weather in QLD atm I had to drive through some puddles to get to work this morning and when I pulled up the Trans temp light came on for approx 2-3min. Could this be some water in the probe connectors? Or something more sinister? Ive got a 03 2.8 with the 545RFE tranny which i hear is pretty bombproof. Hi allWith all the weather in QLD atm I had to drive through some puddles to get to work this morning and when I pulled up the Trans temp light came on for approx 2-3min. Could this be some water in the probe connectors? Or something more sinister? Ive got a 03 2.8 with the 545RFE tranny which i hear is pretty bombproof.