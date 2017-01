2011 WK GC 3.0L replacement Alternator??? G'day All,



Of all days the alternator failed on Christmas day.



I have now proven it is not charging.



I've done some home work & found replacements out of the US for approx $500AUD landed ($1500+ in Aus).



My question is the US model seem to be 07-09 to match my 2011. Can anyone confirm this before I order one?



