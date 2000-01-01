 JKU additional seating - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


  #1  
Old 1 Hour Ago
eksjay
Join Date: Jan 2009
Default JKU additional seating
Has anyone installed additional seats, i.e. 6 or 7 in a JKU like littlepassengers.com? If so, from where did you source/install it?

Is it legal?

I might need a 6th seat.

Thanks

  #2  
Old 1 Hour Ago
Paul-JK's Avatar
Paul-JK
Join Date: Dec 2009
Location: Spring Farm, NSW 2570
There were some threads on this a while ago. I'm pretty sure there were some brackets available in the US (maybe try Quadratec or similar) that then allowed you to use the rear seats from a JK to create a 3rd row of seats in a JKU.

As for legalities, it would certainly not be legal here. It would need engineering to certify that fixings were strong enough and that the seat belts were secured properly (not sure if they are part of the rear JK seats as they are for the centre seat in a JKU or separate as they are for the side seats in a JKU). The roll cage would also need to be extended to cover the rear seat passengers heads, or perhaps the 3rd row seats could be rear facing in order to keep them within the current roll cage. Regardless, it would need to be discussed with an engineer anyway so they would be able to tell you what was needed. There is also the issue of GVM as the standard JKU GVM will probably not be enough to allow for 6 or 7 people, so you'd probably need a GVM upgrade as well. It would certainly be a lot of work and probably not cheap.
