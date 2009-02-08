 2.8 09 rattle in drive but not neutral - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR

  #1  
Old 1 Hour Ago
drmadcat's Avatar
drmadcat  drmadcat is online now
Join Date: Aug 2010
Location: perth
Posts: 67
Default 2.8 09 rattle in drive but not neutral
Is this a common issue i think it could be the left hand side motor mount but i did a quick google and could not see anyone else with the issue.

Its only done 110k
KK 2.8 09

  #2  
Old 1 Hour Ago
CibbyDoc's Avatar
CibbyDoc  CibbyDoc is online now
Join Date: Jun 2011
Location: Northern Beaches
Posts: 204
Quote:
Originally Posted by drmadcat View Post
Is this a common issue i think it could be the left hand side motor mount but i did a quick google and could not see anyone else with the issue.



Its only done 110k


Are you in us or Aussie? It's generally the right hand side when in drive or the left hand side if in reverse. But it sounds like and engine mount, worse when aircon is on.


Sent from my iPad using Tapatalk
KKCRD,Tow Pack,CRDSTU 2"Lift,Full Skids,Mopar Runners,TJM Nudge,Lightforce 50WHID's,265/18 MT'S STZ
  #3  
Old 1 Hour Ago
drmadcat's Avatar
drmadcat  drmadcat is online now
Join Date: Aug 2010
Location: perth
Posts: 67
Quote:
Originally Posted by CibbyDoc View Post
Are you in us or Aussie? It's generally the right hand side when in drive or the left hand side if in reverse. But it sounds like and engine mount, worse when aircon is on.


Sent from my iPad using Tapatalk
Im in Perth

yeah definitely worse when in park and aircon on vs when its off.
KK 2.8 09
  #4  
Old 56 Minutes Ago
KKnut's Avatar
KKnut  KKnut is online now
Join Date: Oct 2011
Location: Blue Mountains
Posts: 1,159
To my knowledge the US didn't get CRD KKs anyway.


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
2010 KK Sport, LPG, Mygig, Uconnect, JBA UCAs, 3" CRDstu lift & Uneek bull bar.
  #5  
Old 33 Minutes Ago
CibbyDoc's Avatar
CibbyDoc  CibbyDoc is online now
Join Date: Jun 2011
Location: Northern Beaches
Posts: 204
Quote:
Originally Posted by KKnut View Post
To my knowledge the US didn't get CRD KKs anyway.


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk


Yeah there are a few over there. Mate has one. I think it depended on states. Don't quote me though.


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
KKCRD,Tow Pack,CRDSTU 2"Lift,Full Skids,Mopar Runners,TJM Nudge,Lightforce 50WHID's,265/18 MT'S STZ
  #6  
Old 30 Minutes Ago
KKnut's Avatar
KKnut  KKnut is online now
Join Date: Oct 2011
Location: Blue Mountains
Posts: 1,159
Oh really, that's news to me. On LOST they're always whining about not getting them.


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
2010 KK Sport, LPG, Mygig, Uconnect, JBA UCAs, 3" CRDstu lift & Uneek bull bar.
  #7  
Old 27 Minutes Ago
CibbyDoc's Avatar
CibbyDoc  CibbyDoc is online now
Join Date: Jun 2011
Location: Northern Beaches
Posts: 204
I know. They have no issue reimported from what my mate says, he's in Virginia


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
KKCRD,Tow Pack,CRDSTU 2"Lift,Full Skids,Mopar Runners,TJM Nudge,Lightforce 50WHID's,265/18 MT'S STZ
