1 Hour Ago
dhula
Join Date: Apr 2012
Location: Warnbro, WA
Rear diff oil change and cover plate
I'm soon to do an oil change on the rear diff of our KJ and wanted to confirm a couple of things + ask a few Q's

Is it best to use a gasket or RTV for the cover plate. Service manual says RTV, parts fish shows a gasket is available, Jeep tell me better to use a gasket with a small amount of RTV to glue the gasket to the plate. For me it's no real difference either way so long as it's sealed properly but wondered what your experiences are to ensure leak free running.

As I'm going to have the cover plate off anyway, I'm considering my options about refitting one that has a drain plug to make life easier at oil change time as well as be a bit stronger to prevent damage etc. Looking at what's available out there, to me the ARB cover seams to be the best value given overall cost. What are your thoughts/experiences.
If I was to go with the ARB cover, will it fit with the OEM/Mopar fuel tank skid plate (I notice there is at least one out there that won't or needs mods to fit with the skid plate)
Is the fill/dip stick on the ARB plate a sealed screw in design or a push fit similar to the OEM push fit fill plug (thinking along the lines of dust ingress and oil leaks etc)
Is it worth the cost to change the cover plate in your opinion and experience (eg, have you damaged a stock plate and that's why you changed it)

Thx in advance for your thoughts/opinions
2006 KJ CRD+lazy shift. Ironman susp
2010 NT DiD+lazy shift, Kings+Dobinsons+Firestone

