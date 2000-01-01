Front upper strut mounts. Hi,



I've just today replaced the OEM struts in my WH with Bilstein 5100 struts, in an effort to resolve a suspension clunk I get on rebound.



Apart from the rack and rod ends, which are fine, all other bushes and ball joints in the front are now new and fine, but the clunk is still there!



The only other thing it possibly could be is upper strut mounts, which at 138 km I assume are still original. I confess that I did not think to check these other than a visual inspection when re assembling the struts, but they kind of looked ok. But, would they be the culprit?



It's kind of like when the spring rebounds faster than the damped rate of the shock, and this is reversing the load on the mount, and making the noise, which also unsettles the steering a bit.



Any ideas guys? I'm getting over it.



Cheers,



Robert



