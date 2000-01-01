





2004 Jeep TJ low KM's 78,500 Asking Price: 15,000 Make: Jeep Model: TJ Year: 2004 Condition: Good Odometer KM: 78,500 Rego State: QLD Working on more a details and Photos as I work out how to do it please bear with me

Not sure if my pricing is right, I've been away for a few years ( Jeep left in Garage)



Car can be viewed on the Gold Coast ph: 0417 277 689



I'd appreciate any input on pricing as I'll list it elsewhere as well



Jeep is in really good condition, a few small dents and a bit of crazing on the paintwork but mechanically great

I never really got to use it much off-road, only once took it on the beach but kept away from the water.



I bought this Jeep from a Soccer Mum (and Dad) made a few more mods with the intention of taking it out and having some fun

I just got too busy with work and never really had the chance to do much with it



Got 3 cars and a bike and only a double car space so sadly this one has to go



2 of the pics are showing the Jeep with 35"'s, I changed them down to 33's as they give a better ride







2004 Jeep Wrangler Sport 4x4

78,500km

Procomp 33" Xterrain Tyres

Neoprene Seat covers

ARB Air Lockers

ARB Rock Sliders

Bull Bar

Tow Bar

4" suspension lift

Old man emu suspension

2" body lift

Bestop Instatrunk

Stereo

Bikini Top

Matching 1/2 Doors

2 Way Radio

Pavement ends Canopy cover



