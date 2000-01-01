 2004 Jeep TJ - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


Default 2004 Jeep TJ low KM's 78,500
Asking Price: 15,000
Make: Jeep
Model: TJ
Year: 2004
Condition: Good
Odometer KM: 78,500
Rego State: QLD
Working on more a details and Photos as I work out how to do it please bear with me
Not sure if my pricing is right, I've been away for a few years ( Jeep left in Garage)

Car can be viewed on the Gold Coast ph: 0417 277 689

I'd appreciate any input on pricing as I'll list it elsewhere as well

Jeep is in really good condition, a few small dents and a bit of crazing on the paintwork but mechanically great
I never really got to use it much off-road, only once took it on the beach but kept away from the water.

I bought this Jeep from a Soccer Mum (and Dad) made a few more mods with the intention of taking it out and having some fun
I just got too busy with work and never really had the chance to do much with it

Got 3 cars and a bike and only a double car space so sadly this one has to go

2 of the pics are showing the Jeep with 35"'s, I changed them down to 33's as they give a better ride



2004 Jeep Wrangler Sport 4x4
78,500km
Procomp 33" Xterrain Tyres
Neoprene Seat covers
ARB Air Lockers
ARB Rock Sliders
Bull Bar
Tow Bar
4" suspension lift
Old man emu suspension
2" body lift
Bestop Instatrunk
Stereo
Bikini Top
Matching 1/2 Doors
2 Way Radio
Pavement ends Canopy cover

