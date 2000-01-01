HI guys,
I need to do a check up on my 2005 Jeep Cherokee Renegade I just bought from an auction.
I've tried to book Hammond4WD but they only have availability for the following week (11/04) and I need the job done by next week so I can get the REGO organised as well.
I noticed "FourBy's in Moorooka" this morning passing by and they have availability for this tuesday. Has anyone used their services before or anyone who used and would you recommend them?
I already know I need to find the clip/bushing to connect the Shift Cable to the Transfer Case.(see pic
)
Thanks