So I am starting again from scratch...
I'll be collecting a new Grand Cherokee Limited CRD with Off Road II Pack - Quadralift II, E-Diff, Quadradrive II and bash plates soon and I have to set it up for touring like the previous 2013 model.
Extra Fuel:
I will fit an auxiliary tank, I assume the LRA 75 litre one - is there a good alternative?
Snorkel:
I will fit a snorkel, more for dust than deep water. I had the early AirFlow one, but now there is competition with the Murchison one. Any others? Peoples thoughts/preferences?
Front Protection:
I had the alloy full Uneek bar on the previous one, but I would like try to keep the weight down as much as possible. I want some frontal protection and some where to mount the LED lights. I don't want to mount a winch at present - weight as much as anything.
So far I have looked at:
Uneek Alloy single hoop bar. VERY expensive, nearly $3000!
Uneek Pre-runner with top bush bar (so I have to have the hidden winch mount whether I want it or not.
Uneek Nudge Bar
Chief Products Nudge Bar
Is there anything I have not found???
Thoughts???
Cheers
Numb Thumbs