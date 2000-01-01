 Setting up new WK2 - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


  #1  
Old 1 Hour Ago
Numb Thumbs
Numb Thumbs  Numb Thumbs is offline
Full Flexer
  
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Melbourne
Posts: 907
What Jeep do I drive?: WK2
Likes: 0
Liked 75 Times in 55 Posts
Check out my Ride(s)
Setting up new WK2
So I am starting again from scratch...

I'll be collecting a new Grand Cherokee Limited CRD with Off Road II Pack - Quadralift II, E-Diff, Quadradrive II and bash plates soon and I have to set it up for touring like the previous 2013 model.

Extra Fuel:

I will fit an auxiliary tank, I assume the LRA 75 litre one - is there a good alternative?

Snorkel:

I will fit a snorkel, more for dust than deep water. I had the early AirFlow one, but now there is competition with the Murchison one. Any others? Peoples thoughts/preferences?

Front Protection:

I had the alloy full Uneek bar on the previous one, but I would like try to keep the weight down as much as possible. I want some frontal protection and some where to mount the LED lights. I don't want to mount a winch at present - weight as much as anything.

So far I have looked at:

Uneek Alloy single hoop bar. VERY expensive, nearly $3000!

Uneek Pre-runner with top bush bar (so I have to have the hidden winch mount whether I want it or not.

Uneek Nudge Bar

Chief Products Nudge Bar

Is there anything I have not found???

Thoughts???

Cheers
Numb Thumbs
__________________
No trees or small, furry animals were harmed by my posting on this thread.

  #2  
Old 1 Hour Ago
GTiBren
Established Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2009
Posts: 215
What Jeep do I drive?: None
Likes: 20
Liked 20 Times in 12 Posts
Check out my Ride(s)
Default
Do you consider going to a different brand? If so, what was on the short list?

Sent from my SM-N920I using Tapatalk
  #3  
Old 42 Minutes Ago
Numb Thumbs
Numb Thumbs  Numb Thumbs is offline
Full Flexer
  
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Melbourne
Posts: 907
What Jeep do I drive?: WK2
Likes: 0
Liked 75 Times in 55 Posts
Check out my Ride(s)
Default
Different brand of what?

Cheers
Numb Thumbs
__________________
No trees or small, furry animals were harmed by my posting on this thread.
