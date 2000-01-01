Setting up new WK2 So I am starting again from scratch...



I'll be collecting a new Grand Cherokee Limited CRD with Off Road II Pack - Quadralift II, E-Diff, Quadradrive II and bash plates soon and I have to set it up for touring like the previous 2013 model.



Extra Fuel:



I will fit an auxiliary tank, I assume the LRA 75 litre one - is there a good alternative?



Snorkel:



I will fit a snorkel, more for dust than deep water. I had the early AirFlow one, but now there is competition with the Murchison one. Any others? Peoples thoughts/preferences?



Front Protection:



I had the alloy full Uneek bar on the previous one, but I would like try to keep the weight down as much as possible. I want some frontal protection and some where to mount the LED lights. I don't want to mount a winch at present - weight as much as anything.



So far I have looked at:



Uneek Alloy single hoop bar. VERY expensive, nearly $3000!



Uneek Pre-runner with top bush bar (so I have to have the hidden winch mount whether I want it or not.



Uneek Nudge Bar



Chief Products Nudge Bar



Is there anything I have not found???



Thoughts???



Cheers

Numb Thumbs So I am starting again from scratch...I'll be collecting a new Grand Cherokee Limited CRD with Off Road II Pack - Quadralift II, E-Diff, Quadradrive II and bash plates soon and I have to set it up for touring like the previous 2013 model.I will fit an auxiliary tank, I assume the LRA 75 litre one - is there a good alternative?I will fit a snorkel, more for dust than deep water. I had the early AirFlow one, but now there is competition with the Murchison one. Any others? Peoples thoughts/preferences?I had the alloy full Uneek bar on the previous one, but I would like try to keep the weight down as much as possible. I want some frontal protection and some where to mount the LED lights. I don't want to mount a winch at present - weight as much as anything.So far I have looked at:Uneek Alloy single hoop bar. VERY expensive, nearly $3000!Uneek Pre-runner with top bush bar (so I have to have the hidden winch mount whether I want it or not.Uneek Nudge BarChief Products Nudge BarIs there anything I have not found???Thoughts???CheersNumb Thumbs

No trees or small, furry animals were harmed by my posting on this thread. __________________No trees or small, furry animals were harmed by my posting on this thread.