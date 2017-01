Floor Liners - which one should I buy? I have been looking at rubber floor liners, and in particular, the Mopars and the Quadratec. They both seem impressive and hard wearing, esp Quadratec.



Does anyone have either? Is the Mopar offering hard wearing?



